Not as cold tonight, spring-like Monday!

Temperatures rebounded nicely into the low 40F’s for many locations across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa! These warmer temperatures are courtesy of southerly winds between 10 to 20 mph, and plenty of sunshine.

Southerly winds lighten up a bit tonight, down to the 5 to 10 mph range, but continue to transport warmer air northward. This will result in low temperatures only dropping to around 30F or so, closer to our average high for this time of year!

A few clouds drift in from the south later tonight, and will increase into Monday morning as a warm front gradually approaches from the southwest. There will be enough lift, and moisture, present in the lower atmosphere Monday morning for the chance of a few sprinkles/freezing drizzle, but nothing overly concerning.

If you do encounter patches of drizzle, keep an eye out for a few slick spots! Fortunately, temperatures warm well above freezing quickly Monday morning, so any icing concerns will not last all that long.

Temperatures will climb well into the 50F’s tomorrow across the area, thanks to continued southerly flow ahead of an amplifying storm system to the southwest. Winds may gust up to 20 mph during the afternoon.

Clouds will be in the area for most of the day, with a few peaks of sun possible late morning, and early afternoon. Rain chances hold off until later Monday night, so it appears we can push off needing the umbrella until Tuesday morning.

Regardless of the cloud cover Monday, temperatures will make it feel like spring! Enjoy the mild temperatures, they certainly will be a treat!