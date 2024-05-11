Northern Lights round two possible
As if Friday night was not great enough already, Saturday night could feature more auroras. We are far enough north, and the intensity should be similar to Friday night. The biggest challenge, however, will be more clouds than we had during the Northern Lights Friday night. There should be breaks in the clouds to where we are still able to see them, but don’t be surprised if it is more challenging to make them out. If these clouds take longer to get to our area, then we should have another great view.