Northern Lights possible Thursday night

The Northern Lights will be possible across the ABC 6 Weather First area on Thursday night.

Forecasters say a G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm will be possible after four coronal mass ejections from the sun this week.

The intensity scale is forecasted to be a 7 out of 9 with the best time for viewing between midnight and 3:00 a.m.

However, viewing may not be the best as some clouds are expected to build into the area from a storm system passing to the south, but hopefully there will be some breaks for viewing. It’s possible viewing may extend as far south as southern Iowa.

It’ll also be cold as temperatures are expected to be in the 20s.