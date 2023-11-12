Northern Lights odds Saturday night

There is a better chance to view the Northern Lights Saturday night into early Sunday morning than the “chance” we had last week when there was too much cloud cover. If we see them, they will not be as intense as in other areas of the U.S.

It will depend on how quickly clouds can clear heading into the overnight, which they were already clearing up some prior to sunset.

If you manage to get a photo of the Northern Lights, we always encourage viewers sending in photos. You can do that here.