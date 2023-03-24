Northern Lights not as promising tonight

The Northern Lights were some of the most vivid seen in the last few years. It has left many wondering if the spectacle can make for a repeat performance tonight. The answer isn’t as promising.

There are a few factors at play. One of the biggest is the parameters that make the Northern Lights break the Polar Region and dip south aren’t as promising as they were Thursday Night. Add in the increase in clouds as the night goes on and suddenly the prospects are less appealing.

That said, there is a bit of a geomagnetic storm occurring tonight around midnight so it does remain possible around that time. As of writing this post, the lights are not all too active. Last night, the lights were already in an adgitated state.