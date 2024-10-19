NOAA’s Winter Outlook 2024-25 just released

Randy Brock KAALTV

According to NOAA’s winter outlook for this coming winter, there is the possibility of some drought relief for us and much of the Great Lakes region. A developing La Niña is expected to have a positive influence on a higher potential for more precipitation this winter.

This winter, NOAA predicts wetter-than-average conditions for the entire northern tier of the continental U.S., particularly in the Pacific Northwest and the Great Lakes region, along with northern and western Alaska. Meanwhile, drier-than-average conditions are expected from the Four Corners region of the Southwest to the Southeast, Gulf Coast and lower mid-Atlantic states.

NOAA Winter Outlook

Check out the link above for NOAA’s 2024-25 Winter Outlook in its entirety.