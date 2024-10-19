NOAA’s Winter Outlook 2024-25 just released

According to NOAA’s winter outlook for this coming winter, there is the possibility of some drought relief for us and much of the Great Lakes region. A developing La Niña is expected to have a positive influence on a higher potential for more precipitation this winter.

This winter, NOAA predicts wetter-than-average conditions for the entire northern tier of the continental U.S., particularly in the Pacific Northwest and the Great Lakes region, along with northern and western Alaska. Meanwhile, drier-than-average conditions are expected from the Four Corners region of the Southwest to the Southeast, Gulf Coast and lower mid-Atlantic states. NOAA Winter Outlook

Check out the link above for NOAA’s 2024-25 Winter Outlook in its entirety.