No Major Ups or Downs This Week

We are starting out the new week quiet with morning temperatures on either side of 60°, under a quiet & mostly clear sky. Highs are warming to the lower 80s this afternoon. A few clouds will be possible, but the rain chances for today look to miss just south of our area.

We are tracking a quiet-looking forecast, with plenty of sunny days & highs in the middle 80s ahead. The clear sky Monday night will make for optimal viewing of the nearly full “Sturgeon Moon”, which is at its peak fullest at 1:31 PM local time Tuesday. If you miss the full moon Monday night, you should be able to catch a glimpse of it Tuesday night, with partly cloudy conditions expected. The next full moon is August 30, the “Blue Moon”, another “super moon”, at its peak fullest at 8:36 PM (8/30).

As far as rain chances go for the rest of the week, we are trending dry once again. An early-morning shower is possible with a few clouds Wednesday, however the better rain chances are looking to hold off until the weekend.