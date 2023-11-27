No major storms as quiet, dry weather expected this week

Despite some ups and downs regarding the temperatures this week, it’ll be quiet with no major storms expected.

High pressure will be in control of the local weather through Tuesday leading to a cold and quiet start to the week.

Winds will switch to the southwest and west by midweek with mild air beginning to nudge in sending to temperatures into the 30s to near 40° for most of the area the rest of the week.

A system will pass through the area on Sunday with moisture building ahead of it leading to the chance for snow. However, it being several days away there are still some uncertainties regarding the overall timing and strength as these details will get ironed out when it gets closer.