Nice and bright through Thursday

Aside from occasional thin, high clouds drifting through the area, we’re in for plenty of sunshine through Wednesday and Thursday. Cloud cover will start to increase later this week ahead of a weak storm system passing through the region Friday into Saturday. Along with sunshine, steadily warmer temperatures are in store for us Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be running nearly 10 degrees above average Wednesday afternoon, around the upper 30s, and hitting the mid-40s Thursday afternoon. Along with the warmth, we’ll have sunshine and a light wind, so take advantage of the mild weather while we have it! Friday’s highs will remain well above average with highs in the 40s, but clouds will be on the increase and there’s a shot of rain moving in Friday night, changing to snow (possibly) Saturday morning.

Despite a chance of snow Saturday morning, high temperatures will still make it to about 40 degrees Saturday afternoon. The general trend for the next couple weeks looks to be above normal temperatures and little to no precipitation.