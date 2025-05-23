Next rain chance arrives by the middle of next week, followed by warm-up

Quiet weather is expected over the next several days with the next chance for appreciable rain arriving by the middle of next week followed by much warmer and above average temperatures.

An upper-level low pressure trough will develop and slowly push into the region by Tuesday. It’ll bring some moisture into the area ahead of surface low that will track south through Missouri and Iowa. It’ll wraparound moisture and energy leading to the chance for rain.

The system will linger into Wednesday with rain chances continuing. Depending on the speed of this system, rain chances may continue into Thursday before high pressure to the north pushes a boundary south of the area with dry weather the rest of the week into the weekend. Specifics will become clearer in the days ahead.

Temperatures are expected to climb to or above average following the system with highs near 70° on Thursday and mid-to-upper- 70s from Friday into the weekend.