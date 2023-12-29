New Year’s Eve snow update

The timing of this snow has shifted to early Sunday before sunrise. This snowfall is actually trending to be measurable, but still underneath an inch. Despite the lack of snowfall here, you will still want to give extra time heading to any New Year’s Eve festivities after the snow concludes.

The colder air will allow for a few slick spots on rural roads and bridges/overpasses. Not many people are used to driving on snowfall given the lack of it we have had over the past few months. There will be a lot of people on the roads due to it being New Year’s Eve.

Other than this, we are looking dry. Widespread drought relief is not expected anytime soon.