New Year to bring cool down

The New Year will bring a cool down as chilly Canadian air will settle in, however temperatures are still expected to be above average.

Temperatures will moderate through the rest of the week with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s through Thursday with some low 40s possible on Friday.

A cold front will slide through on Saturday night bringing down some chilly Canadian air. Some flurries are also possible as the front passes.

Temperatures will cool off to slightly above average over New Years with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s on New Years Eve day and New Years day.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 20s and 30s with night lows generally in the teens through next week.