Needed Rain, Strong Storms This Weekend
We are tracking much-needed rain moving in for the weekend, with a few pockets of heavy rain at times. A few storms will be possible during the early afternoon on Saturday, with the storm chances increasing as we move into & through the evening & overnight. A few strong, possibly severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind the primary threat, along with hail & pockets of heavy rain. Scattered storms will continue throughout Sunday & into Monday, keeping the needed, light soak in place.