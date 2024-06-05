Near to below average temperatures, precipitation expected into mid-June

The weather pattern will favor near to below average temperatures along with below average precipitation over the next six-to-ten days.

A northwest flow pattern will keep temperatures from getting too warm. It’ll also bring in some drier air resulting in lower humidity and smaller chances for rain.

While there will be small rain chances in the days ahead, precipitation is largely expected to be below average over the next six-to-ten days.

Temperatures are generally expected to hover near or below average which puts highs mainly in the 70s and night lows in the 50s.

The Climate Prediction Center has a probability of both below average temperatures and precipitation in the six-to-ten day period from June 10-14.