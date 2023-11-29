Near to above average temperatures into next week

The weather pattern won’t see much change over the next several days as temperatures are expected to hover near or slightly above average.

Temperatures are not expected to fluctuate much as highs beginning on Thursday and lasting into next week will generally be in the mid-to-upper 30s. Night lows will be in the teens and 20s.

The average high temperature for this time of year is in the mid 30s while the average low is near 20°.

There are signs that come by midweek next week temperatures may even climb back into the 40s.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high probability of above average temperatures in the December 4-8 period.