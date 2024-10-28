Near-record warm Tuesday followed by showers, few t-storms Wednesday

An unseasonably warm airmass will continue to be in place through Tuesday before a storm system tracks through the area on Wednesday leading to rain and a sharp drop in temperatures.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs leading to near-records for several communities in the Weather First area. The latest 80° high temperatures in a year for Rochester is on October 29, 1950.

A southerly wind which will gust up to 35-40 MPH at times will help drive in the warmer air.

A potent cold front will slide through the area on Wednesday leading to showers, a few thunderstorms, and a big temperature drop as colder, Canadian air surges in behind the front.

Wednesday will likely start mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s with falling temperatures into the 50s through the afternoon behind the front, and eventually dipping into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

This system will have quite a bit of moisture with it as rainfall amounts of 0.50″ to 1.50″ are possible across the area.