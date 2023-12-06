Near record highs possible Thursday, mild through Friday

The unseasonably mild air for December will set up overhead on Thursday with near record high temperatures possible for some communities in the ABC 6 Weather First area.

Sunshine and a light southerly wind will help boost temperatures to near or in the low-to-mid 50s area wide which would be close to if not break records for some.

The mild air will stay through Friday, although a touch cooler as the wind switches more to the west with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

As quick as the mild air arrives it will be gone. Colder Canadian air will settle back in over the weekend into next week with temperatures returning closer to average with highs in the low-to-mid 30s and night lows in the teens and 20s.