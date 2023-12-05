Near record highs possible Thursday amidst warm surge

A surge of mild Pacific air will start to nudge in on Wednesday sending temperatures well above average lasting through Friday.

A southerly wind will develop on Wednesday with mild air beginning to arrive as high temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 40s under a partly sunny sky.

The mild air moves overhead on Thursday. Sunshine a gusty southerly wind will drive temperatures to near or exceeding 50° which would break records for some communities in the ABC 6 Weather First area.

A cold front will slide through Thursday night knocking temperatures back into the 40s on Friday. Chilly Canadian air moves right back in with temperatures closer to average in the low-to-mid 30s through the weekend.