Near average temperatures with weekend snow chance

The weekend will bring a small chance for snow along with near average temperatures.

Clouds will build throughout the day on Friday with more clouds than sun expected both Saturday and Sunday.

There won’t be much of a range in high temperatures with mid-to-upper 30s expected. Night lows will be in the 20s.

A system will pass to our south on Saturday night with just enough moisture present that there is the chance of some light snow or flurries near and south of I-90. Accumulations of a dusting to 0.5″ is possible.