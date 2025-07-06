Near-average temperatures next week, periodic storm chances

The upper level jet stream pattern will usher in a period of seasonable weather across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa through most of next week, along with periodic rain chances.

Early in the week, a few weak troughs will flow downstream along the jet stream out of Southern Canada, and across the Upper Midwest. These weak troughs will provide just enough forcing for a shower and storm chance late Monday night.

It’s too soon to dive into the specifics of what storm coverage could look like Monday night, everywhere has an equal chance at seeing a quick round of rain, amounting to only 0.01″-0.25″ or so.

Tuesday through Thursday is looking primarily dry thanks to high pressure ridging building to the west and traversing the Upper Midwest through Thursday. There will be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm each afternoon, but most, if not all, locations will remain dry during this period.

It isn’t until late week that a more defined trough digs south out of Canada, providing the forcing for a potentially more widespread rain event Thursday night into Friday.

Temperature wise, conditions will remain rather consistent throughout the week, with highs in the low-mid 80F’s across the region.

Dew points will remain on the humid side, Monday through next Friday, in the low-mid 60F’s at minimum. Winds will remain relatively light and variable throughout the week.

Average high temperatures this time of year are in the low-mid 80F’s, making this a fairly typical early July week weather wise. With plenty of dry-time in between rain chances, there will be plenty of time to enjoy the summer weather!