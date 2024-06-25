Near average temperatures expected into July

The long-range forecast keeps any real summertime heat away from the area as temperatures are expected to be near average heading into July.

The upper air flow will be predominately zonal (west-to-east) with some troughs coming through at times leading to temperatures hovering near or even below average.

The average high temperature for late June and early July is around 80°. High temperatures over the next several days will be in the 70s with night lows in the 50s and 60s.

The Climate Prediction Center has generally near average temperatures in the six-to-ten day period from June 30 to July 4 with below average temperatures likely across northern Minnesota and above average temperatures across the central-lower Mississippi River Valley region.