Multiple rounds of showers, thunderstorms with heavy rainfall likely heading into weekend

After a couple of dry days, the weather pattern will once again become more active with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms likely from Friday through Saturday which may lead to some heavy rainfall.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely around or after daybreak on Friday morning becoming more scattered, or even a lull, heading into the afternoon. A strong thunderstorm with high winds is possible, but the main threat would be locally heavy rainfall.

High temperatures on Friday will be near 80° with dew point temperatures expected to climb into the 60s making it feel a bit more humid.

Showers and thunderstorms will once again ramp up late Friday night into Saturday morning with yet another round of locally heavy rainfall.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening, some of which may become strong-to-severe. It’s all contingent on how quickly the morning rain and clouds clear so the atmosphere can recharge which remains to be seen.

It’ll be warm and muggy on Saturday with high temperatures near 80°.

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end sometime Saturday evening as a cold front sweeps through setting up a dry and less humid day on Sunday.