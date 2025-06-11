Multiple rounds of showers, thunderstorms expected through Friday with heavy rainfall likely

An active weather pattern is beginning to setup which will deliver multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Friday with heavy rain likely for much of the Weather First area.

A cold front will drift south into the region on Wednesday and layout near the Minnesota and Iowa state line by afternoon. This will be the focal point of showers and thunderstorms as they develop by late afternoon and evening. A few strong thunderstorms are possible near and south of I-90 with hail and strong wind gusts as the main threats.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the frontal boundary lifting a bit further north to near the I-90 corridor with scattered chances for rain during the afternoon with additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday night and Friday before the front pushes south of the area ending any rain chances.

Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ is likely for most communities in the Weather First area with some pockets of locally higher rainfall not ruled out especially if any one area sees repeated rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to push into the lower 80s across Southeast Minnesota with middle-to-upper- 80s likely in North Iowa along and south of the frontal boundary. Temperatures cool off the rest of the week with low-70s for Thursday and upper-70s likely on Friday.

The weekend is looking quiet with more clouds than sun and near-seasonal temperatures in the lower-to-middle- 70s for highs and night lows in the 50s to 60°.

Additional rain chances are possible heading into early next week.