Multiple rounds of rain expected late this week

An active weather pattern will lead to multiple rounds of rain during the second half of the week which may raise some flooding concerns across the Weather First area.

Moisture will be on the move northward from the Gulf as a west-to-east frontal boundary is expected to lay out near or across the area. This boundary will be the focus on where the potential of heavy rainfall will occur as multiple waves of energy pass through in the Wednesday night through Friday time period delivering several rounds of rain and possible thunderstorms.

It’s still too early to know the extent of how much rain may fall as it’ll be tied to exactly where the frontal boundary sets up, but certainly it does raise some possible flooding concerns as repeated rounds of rain are expected. Details will become clearer in the days ahead.

The severe weather threat will be low, however a few stronger thunderstorms are possible late on Wednesday near and south of I-90 into North Iowa with hail and strong wind gusts as the main threats.