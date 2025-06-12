Multiple rain chances through the weekend, but plenty of dry time expected

The active weather pattern will roll on into the weekend and early next week with multiple chances for rain, but plenty of dry time is expected.

A warm front will lift north through the Weather First area late Thursday into Friday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. They’ll become more spotty on Friday as the heavier rains have shifted north and will likely fall across Central Minnesota. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Friday night.

Total rainfall amounts of 1.00″ to 2.00″ is possible across North and Northeast Iowa with 0.50″ to 1.00″ for much of the rest of the area. Some locally higher amounts are possible if and where any thunderstorms repeat over the same areas. Amounts of 1.00″ to 3.00″ will likely fall north across Central Minnesota.

An upper-level ridge is expected to build overhead into the weekend and early next week with multiple waves tracking along its northern periphery. These waves will interact with moisture and instability leading to occasional chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend into early next week, but there will be plenty of dry time.