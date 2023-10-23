Multiple rain chances this week followed by big cool down

This week will feature multiple chances for rain followed by a big cool down as the week ends.

Showers will continue to rotate through the ABC 6 Weather First area Monday morning. Any showers will be gone by mid-to-late morning with skies becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Another chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible late Monday night into Tuesday. There will be a break heading into Tuesday afternoon before the chance of additional showers and thunderstorms. Some of those may be strong-to-severe with large hail possible. Gusty southwesterly winds will push temperatures into the 70s.

Rain chances will linger into Wednesday although most of the day may be dry. Heavier rains are likely on Thursday as a cold front slides through the area.

Behind the front, chilly high pressure settles in dropping temperatures from the 60s Wednesday and Thursday to the 40s Friday and into the weekend.