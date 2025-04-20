Multiple rain chances the next several days

Despite the quiet weather across the area today, we are still in the midst of an active weather period across the Upper Midwest! In fact, there are multiple chances of more promising rains in the next several days, starting with rain chances Easter Sunday.

An upper level and surface low currently positioned over New Mexico is going to accelerate northeastward tonight and Sunday. As it does so, it will be digging into a rich supply of moisture across the southern United States, that it will transport northward.

The surface low itself will track across eastern Iowa and central Wisconsin, putting portions of northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota in an optimal zone for a widespread precipitation event.

Rain will begin around lunchtime Sunday across northern Iowa, and spread north into southern Minnesota by late afternoon. Showers will then transition into a steady, soaking rain Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Given the copious amount of moisture associated with the low, rain totals could easily reach the 1″ mark across a fair portion of the viewing area. It’s hard to say exactly where the heaviest axis of rainfall amounts will end up, but most of the viewing area has a decent shot of seeing at least .50″ of rain from this system!

Widespread rain will come to an end by mid Monday morning, giving way to clearing skies and afternoon sun. By late Monday night, however, another storm system will be approaching the area from the west. There is uncertainty on how early scattered shower activity arrives across the area, as well as how widespread the precipitation will be.

Regardless, odds favor needing an umbrella when stepping out the door Tuesday morning, with scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, remaining possible through the remainder of the day.

We catch a break on Wednesday, but again, it’s short lived. Another storm system may approach from the southwest, bringing yet another fetch of moisture northward into the region. With that said, scattered showers appear to be likely late Wednesday into Thursday at this time.

It’s too soon to say how much rain we will get from this system, but one thing is for sure, we still have a lot of rain coming our way the next week!