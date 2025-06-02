Multiple rain chances, seasonal temperatures for second half of the week

An active weather pattern during the second half of the week will lead to near-daily chances for rain along with seasonal temperatures for early June.

The upper-air flow will turn more to the west-southwest allowing moisture and warmer air to file into the region. This pattern will also bring through ripples of energy, or shortwaves, leading to chances for showers and some thunderstorms from Thursday through the weekend. There will be plenty of dry time each day. The timing of rain will be narrowed down and become clearer as each day approaches and will most likely occur during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures from Wednesday through Sunday are expected to be near average with highs generally around the middle 70s and night lows in the middle 50s.