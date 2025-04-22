Multiple chances for rain Wednesday through Friday

An active weather pattern will lead to multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday morning.

A high pressure ridge will build over the eastern portion of the country while a low pressure trough digs into the southwest U.S.. This pattern will amplify the jet stream to the north and promote southwesterly flow leading to warmer air and moisture to move northward into the region, and with pieces of energy moving through, it will result in multiple chances of showers and thunderstorms.

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday afternoon mainly near and south of I-90 as a west-to-east frontal boundary remains just to the south of the area. These chances will continue Wednesday night into Thursday as the boundary shifts further north.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread Thursday through Thursday night into Friday morning before ending as storm system pulls a cold front through.

Rain amounts of 0.50″ to 1.00″ or more is likely for much of the Weather First area.

Additional chances for rain arrive late in the day on Sunday and again into next week.