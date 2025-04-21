Multiple chances for rain this week along with warmer than average temperatures

An active pattern will bring multiple chances for rain this week along with above-average temperatures.

Rain will end early Monday morning with the rest of the day expecting to be dry. Clouds will clear with skies becoming mostly sunny by mid-to-late afternoon. It’ll be a breezy and cool day with high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A quick-moving system will pass through overnight Monday into Tuesday along a frontal boundary draped over the area bringing the chance of some spotty showers and a stray thunderstorm.

That boundary gets pushed further south of the area on Tuesday leading to a quiet and mild day under a partly sunny sky with high temperatures pushing into the middle 60s.

The frontal boundary will begin to lift back north on Wednesday with bits of energy moving through leading to the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms which will continue through Thursday into Friday before a system pulls the boundary away from the area.

Quiet weather is expected heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will push into the upper 60s to lower 70s on Wednesday with upper 60s on Thursday before cooling down to near-average in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Friday through the weekend.