Multiple breezy days ahead

As temperatures begin to take the plunge this week, expect a few breezy days ahead as well.

High pressure which has been perched overhead the last several days leading to the late season warmth will begin to nudge further east on Tuesday. As it does, a low pressure system will approach from the west. The tightening of the two pressure gradients will cause some breezy winds on Tuesday with gusts of 30+ mph possible at times.

The low pressure system will swing northeast through Minnesota on Wednesday as winds turn to the west. Gust of 25-30 mph will be possible at times throughout the day. Winds will subside heading into Wednesday night before ramping up again later in the week.

Thursday, another low pressure system will drift over the northern Great Lakes as a high pressure system remains to our west. The two pressure gradients will lead to breezy northwest winds gusting to 30 mph once again at times.

The winds will increase even more on Friday as another low pressure system drives a cold front through the area. That coupled with a strengthening high pressure system over the northern plains will lead to wind gusts of 35-40 mph out of the northwest. That combined with temperatures in the 50s will make it feel much colder.