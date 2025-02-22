Much warmer temperatures this weekend and next week, a few rain chances

Happy Saturday everyone!!!

Temperatures have rebounded nicely today after the long stretch of extreme cold we have been dealing with since this time last weekend. This warming trend will continue the next two days as high pressure ridging gradually nudges eastward, and leaves us with much warmer temperatures for at least the next week!

Clouds will increase tonight from the northwest, limiting radiational cooling. South winds will continue to feed warmer air northward as well, allowing for overnight lows to only drop into the upper teens and lower 20F’s. Temperatures warm Sunday, with highs in the upper 30F’s to lower 40F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Clouds, however, will be widespread through most of the day.

After some morning sun on Monday, clouds increase and slight chances of rain showers enter the forecast. Yes, rain! Temperatures will warm into the mid 40F’s, and remain above freezing through Monday night. While the chances of precipitation remain lower at this time, you could feel a few drops Monday afternoon through the evening.

Temperatures continue their mild trend through the end of next week. Tuesday will feature a bit more sunshine, although some degree of cloud cover is likely. Highs remain in the low to mid 40F’s across the area. Clouds increase Tuesday night, with the return of light rain shower chances lasting through Wednesday morning.

Not everyone will see rain from Monday and Wednesdays precipitation chances, but having the umbrella with you will be a good idea when heading out the door both days. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40F’s once again on Wednesday, with some decrease in the clouds during the afternoon.

Clouds clear the area Thursday, with partly cloudy skies hanging around through Friday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40F’s for Thursday, before climbing into the mid to upper 40F’s for Friday!

Clouds increase again next weekend as upper level energy tracks southeast across southern Canada. Too soon to say if this system will bring precipitation chances to our area, but odds favor rain given temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 30F’s through next weekend.

Through the entire forecast going forward, it’s all 30F’s and 40F’s for highs, and while I would caution anyone on believing spring has arrived, these temperatures will provide a much needed break from the extreme cold we have dealt with this last week!