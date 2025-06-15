Much warmer by the end of next week

There are early indications that temperatures will rebound significantly by end of next week, with high odds of above normal temperatures continuing through the end of the month.

Looking ahead to the second half of next week, upper level ridging is becoming more likely to develop across the Southern and Central Plains. This will not only push the jet stream north, along with the storm chances, but will allow warmer temperatures to build into the region.

Temperatures begin to warm next Thursday, with high temperatures in the low 80F’s across the area. Sunshine returns for Thursday as well, with dew points beginning to climb into the low-mid 60F’s. By Friday, high temperatures climb into the mid-upper 80F’s, with mostly sunny skies. Dew points continue to rise as well, into the mid-upper 60F’s.

Saturday and Sunday of next weekend look hot and humid, with highs nearing 90F, and dew points nearing 70F! Precipitation chances appear low at this time, but it certainly will be muggy if this forecast pans out.

The Climate Prediction Center is predicting higher odds of above normal temperatures persisting across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa through a majority of the second half of June. Average high temperatures this time of year are nearing 80F, which increases the likelihood of a prolonged stretch of summer-like warmth.