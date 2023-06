We have one rain chance this weekend. Father’s Day is the best opportunity for it to take place. It won’t be anything that will 100% cure the ongoing drought conditions, but it will provide some much needed moisture for crops and plants. The best part is severe weather is not expected, which means you should not have to worry about any damage to anything as the rain is taking place.

It’s also not going to cure the drought because we’re dry otherwise for the next week.