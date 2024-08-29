Much cooler weather on the way!

After a seemingly endless stretch of warm and very muggy weather across most of the Upper Midwest, we finally have some long awaited relief on the way!

Thursday will be one last warm and soupy day across the Weather First area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80F’s for most, with the potential for an upper 80F or two down near Mason City. Dew points will be in the low 70F’s across most of the area as well, making it feel thick out there.

A cold front arrives Thursday late afternoon through the evening hours. Cooler and less humid air will follow in the wake of the cold front, making things feel quite different around here for Friday. Temperatures will likely be limited thanks to some cloud cover, but highs in the upper 70F’s are expected across our area.

Highs will be in the low 80F’s across the area on Saturday with dew points approaching 60F. Just a tad humid and warm but cooler than what we are used to. Top it off with plenty of sunshine, and Saturday looks like a decent day out there.

Saturday night, a storm free cold front passes through, dropping our daily highs on Sunday into the low 70F’s. We will have plenty of sunshine as well, making it feel like a fantastic day!

Through next week, daily high temperatures will gradually increase from the low 70F’s at the start of the week to near 80F by the end of the week. Dew points through next week look to remain in the 40F’s and 50F’s, making it feel very comfortable out there!