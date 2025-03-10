Much cooler Tuesday, yet still comfortably cool with above average temperatures

A strong cold front will push through the upper Midwest Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-40s for highs Tuesday afternoon, a nearly 20 degree drop compared to Monday afternoon. This is closer to the norm for this time of year, but still about 5 degrees above average.

Another warm-up will kick into gear Wednesday as a south wind brings highs back to the mid-50s. The upward climb continues into Thursday and Friday as well.