Much colder Tuesday, a larger storm system moves through Wednesday

Temperatures will be dropping quickly going into Tuesday. Tuesday’s lows will be in the single digits below zero, and afternoon highs will remain in the single digits above zero.

That shot of arctic air will be followed by a more significant winter storm system Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The heavier snow will fall to our south, but there will still be a good dose of snow for some of us in north Iowa, and shovelable, plowable snow looks to fall in southern Minnesota as well.

Even farther out, another round of snow is still looking possible Friday into Saturday. Active winter weather has finally arrived after a weirdly quiet winter so far. Colder air with below average temperatures looks to continue through the 3rd week of February.