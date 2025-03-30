Much colder Sunday, below average early week

Northerly winds are gusty tonight, and will continue to be gusty through Sunday night as low pressure tracks to the south. Winds will be sustained between 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times during this time frame. That alone will make it feel quite chilly!

Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday dip into the low to mid 30F’s, and will not rebound much during the day on Sunday as cold air pushes southward. Temperatures Sunday night into Monday will drop into the mid 20F’s, which is a few degrees below the average low for this time of year.

Monday will be on the chilly side, with highs only climbing to around 40F or so. One positive for Monday, however, is that we will have a fair amount of sun during the afternoon!

Temperatures won’t climb much, if at all, on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40F’s once again.

Temperatures on Wednesday surge as low pressure tracks to our northwest. High temperatures will be in the mid 50F’s across most of the region, but rain will be likely throughout the day.

Temperatures drop slightly, into the mid to upper 40F’s for Thursday, before rebounding into the 50F’s to end the week.