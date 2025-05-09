Mother’s Day weekend filled with sunshine and summertime warmth

Mother’s Day weekend will have plenty of sunshine along with warm temperatures more typical of June.

High pressure moves back into the area to start the weekend. A light northeast breeze off the Great Lakes will bring in slightly cooler air for Saturday although temperatures will still be warm and above average with afternoon highs expecting to be around the middle 70s.

Clear skies will remain overhead through Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s by Sunday morning.

The high pressure will push east on Mother’s Day Sunday as a low pressure system tracks northeast across the Northern Plains into Southern Canada. This will tighten the pressure gradient leading to a breezy southerly wind with gusts up to 25 mph at times. The breeze and sunshine will help boost temperatures into the lower 80s for afternoon highs.

There will be plenty of dry air in place with relative humidity levels around 20-30%. The dry air combined with dry vegetation due to lack of recent rain, warm temperatures, and breezy winds will lead to an increase fire weather risk so outdoor burning is not recommended. That fire risk will likely carry over into next week as warmer than above average temperatures and dry weather continues.