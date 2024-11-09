Morning showers Sunday, a bit breezy

We will continue to see shower chances through the overnight hours tonight, but the best chance of rain doesn’t arrive until early Sunday morning. Cloud cover will prevent temperatures from dropping all that much tonight, with lows in the mid 40F’s across the Weather First area.

Rain becomes likely early Sunday morning, beginning across northern Iowa, then spreading into southeastern Minnesota by sunrise. Rain chances will continue through the remainder of the morning, so it will be a good idea to have the umbrella handy if you are heading out the door.

Rainfall accumulation will not be all that impressive tonight into Sunday, with most of the precipitation remaining on the lighter side. Most locations will only see 0.10″ to 0.25″ at best, but we’ll take any rain we can get with the ongoing drought.

By Sunday early afternoon, most of the shower activity will be east of the viewing area, with clouds sticking around through the remainder of the day. There could be some sun by late afternoon, especially west of I-35, but that will depend on how quickly the stratocumulus deck begins to break up behind the low pressure passing through.

Regardless of any sunshine Sunday, high temperatures will top out in the low 50F’s, with the incoming cold front still positioned across the northern part of Minnesota and North Dakota.

Winds will also be quite breezy Saturday night into Sunday. Winds could gust up to 25 mph Saturday night, and up to 20 mph Sunday afternoon.

Overall, Sunday will be on the gloomier side, but a rain washout is certainly not anticipated.