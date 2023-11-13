More wind, otherwise more of the same

We’ve been treated to unseasonably warm weather to start the week, and that trend is going to continue nearly all week. The more noticeable change ahead is an increase in wind Tuesday and for the majority of the week. We’ll catch a break from windy weather on Wednesday, but that will be the exception. Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday are all going to be gusty.

Skies remain clear Monday night into Tuesday, then clouds increase through Tuesday before skies start to clear out again Tuesday night to Wednesday. Even with a little variety in cloud cover this week, temperatures will remain well above average for mid-November, topping out around 60 degrees all week until it turns cooler Friday.

While Friday will be cooler, temperatures will be right on the mark for this time of year, around 43° Friday afternoon. Temperatures will rebound slightly this weekend, returning to the upper 40s Saturday and Sunday with a good dose of sunshine. The pattern may start to shift prior to Thanksgiving, which wouldn’t be too surprising considering this long stretch of unusually mild weather. Eventually the other shoe has to drop.