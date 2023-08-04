More widespread rain on Sunday

A few of us received some good downpours Friday afternoon, and there’s still a chance of an isolated shower or two through Friday evening. Aside from the slight chance of an isolated shower Saturday, the majority of Saturday will be sunny and warm. Highs will return to the mid-80s and humid air will stick around. A larger wave of low pressure arrives Sunday, increasing clouds and bringing the likelihood of showers along with some rumbles of thunder. For the first time in a couple weeks, rain should be more widespread, effecting most of southeast Minnesota and north-central to northeast Iowa.

Next week is still looking to be a bit more comfortable with highs in the 70s, running a stitch below average for most of the week. There will only be a few passing showers, potentially Wednesday, otherwise most of the week will remain dry. Our best chance of rain in the next 7 days will be this weekend, on Sunday. Have a great weekend!