More sunshine, pleasant temperatures Thursday, warmer for Mother’s Day weekend

In case you haven’t had an opportunity to get out and enjoy this picture-perfect spring weather yet, you’ll be happy to know we’ve got more on the way.

Despite some thin cloud cover around Wednesday, there has still been plenty of sunshine. More blue sky is ahead for Thursday with temperatures remaining comfortably mild. Highs will reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees Thursday afternoon.

The end of the week and this weekend will be warmer and just as sunny. We’re in for highs in the mid-70s Friday afternoon and they’ll be around 80 degrees through Mother’s Day weekend.

A quiet weather pattern will continue until around the middle of next week. So, for now, we’re not looking at any rainfall potential and will keep the sunshine and summer-like warmth around.

There aren’t any concerns this weekend in case you’ve got some outdoor plans for Mother’s Day or the Minnesota walleye opener.