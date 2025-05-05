More sunshine and comfortably warm days ahead as a quiet weather pattern continues

The skies are serving up more sunshine, warmth, and light winds through the majority of this week as an upper level blocking pattern keeps things here at home nice and quiet.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday was as highs climb into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Winds will remain light through the day, and skies sunny. Another great opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

A weak cold front will slide through the region Wednesday but it won’t have a drastic affect on temperatures. Behind that front, highs will still be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon, which is a bit closer to the norm for this time of year.

Warm, early summer-like temperatures will return quickly Friday and remain warm through the weekend. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s for Mother’s Day weekend with a sunny sky.

Of note, overnight lows will remain well above freezing through the rest of this week and through the weekend. It’s getting to be time to get the garden planted if you haven’t already!