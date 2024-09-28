More summer warmth for Sunday

Not much to write home about over the next day or so across the Weather First area. Skies remain clear, temperatures warm, and winds light through Sunday.

Tonight we once again see clear skies, with patchy fog possible in some locations, especially in valley’s and low lying areas. Temperatures and dew points will be fairly close to one another, creating this fog potential. Lows are expected to drop into the low to mid 50F’s tonight. Comfortably cool, yet warm for this time of year.

Sunday will once again feature a cloudless sky and abundant sunshine. A quiet cold front will have tracked through the Weather First area by Sunday morning, with no clouds or precipitation. However, temperatures may be just a touch cooler Sunday than on Saturday. Highs are still going to be in the low 80F’s for all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Winds will be generally light out of the north tonight, shifting eastward Sunday at around 5 to 10 mph. Nothing substantial by any means.

In short, it remains quiet, sunny and warm across the area through the remainder of the weekend!