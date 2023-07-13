More Storms Expected Thursday Night
Storms are expected to return later Thursday evening, especially after dark, lasting into early Friday morning. A few strong storms will be possible, with strong wind & large hail the primary threats, along with heavy rain & frequent lightning. This round of storms will clear out around daybreak on Friday, with a few more rumbles expected later Friday afternoon & evening. Any storms we see return later on Friday should remain below severe criteria. Another light soak is expected, with the bulk of the rain falling Thursday night, as many will see close to a half of an inch, if not more! Rain chances look to dry up through the weekend, with a few isolated storms each day, especially Saturday.