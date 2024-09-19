More seasonable weather after Saturday

Some good news for fans of fall weather! The summer warmth we’ve had recently is going to linger into the start of the weekend. Then, temperatures will moderate to a level more typical of late September.

In the short term, the chance of severe weather is the primary concern for Thursday afternoon through evening. Sunshine and summer warmth returns Friday into Saturday. There is a slight chance of a few showers or thunderstorms Saturday. There are big questions in the track of a storm system, but at this time, more widespread showers return sometime Sunday into Monday.

There isn’t a big chill in the forecast at this time, but highs will remain in the upper 60s through next week.