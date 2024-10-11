More seasonable, fall weather returns this weekend

After a warm week, cooler air has started moving into the region and that trend continues this weekend. Friday’s highs made the mid-70s in southern Minnesota and were closer to 80 degrees in northern Iowa. We can say goodbye to summer warmth for the time being.

Thanks to a cold front that passed through Friday afternoon, temperatures will continue to fall this weekend. Highs will remain in the lower 60s Saturday afternoon with more cloud cover than clear sky and a light, north wind.

Another push of cooler air arrives Sunday morning which will kick up the winds and keep highs in the 50s Sunday afternoon. Winds will gust up to 40 MPH through most of Sunday with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out but the better chance of light rain is to our east.

The first widespread frost of the season is possible Monday morning, and is likely for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will slowly rebound next week as highs climb back to about 70 degrees by the end of the week. Overall, the next 7 days is going to feel a lot more like fall than summer.