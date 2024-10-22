More seasonable, cool air returns Tuesday night
Temperatures will remain warm through Tuesday afternoon as highs make their way to the mid-70s. We’ll see more cloud cover around the area Tuesday morning thanks to a weak storm system passing south of us.
A cold front will shove through the region late Tuesday, bringing temperatures back down to normal for Wednesday. After highs briefly jump back up to the 60s Thursday, another cold front will deliver cooler air for the end of the week and weekend.