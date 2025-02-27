More seasonable, cold air arrives Saturday but Fool’s Spring isn’t over yet

It’s been a gorgeous, mild last week of February so far. Temperatures will remain well above average through Friday, but a stronger wind is the start of some change leading into the weekend.

A batch of colder, Canadian air will begin to push into southern Minnesota and north Iowa late Friday. Temperatures will drop to the teens Saturday morning and remain in the upper 20s to lower 30s Saturday afternoon.

If you’ve been acquainting yourself nicely with the milder weather, you’re still in luck. Saturday’s cooldown will be short-lived as milder air starts to move in Sunday and will linger into the start of next week.